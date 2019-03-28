Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas F. Roush. View Sign

Thomas F. Roush Thomas F. Roush, 93, of State College, died on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Juniper Village at Brookline.Born on July 14, 1925, in Altoona, he was the son of the late Fred A. and Anna Rimmey Roush, of Pleasant Gap. On June 11, 1949, he married Anna Saxion, who preceded him in death on July 19, 2003. He is survived by a daughter, Ruth Ann Roush of Alexandria, VA and a son, Fred Roush of Tucson, AZ; a sister, Donna Krumrine of Pleasant Gap. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Armstrong, in 2018. Mr. Roush was a 1943 graduate of Bellefonte High School. Before and after his military service he was employed briefly by the Pennsylvania Railroad (PRR), as a Locomotive Fireman, often with his father as the Locomotive Engineer, from Altoona to Pitcairn. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, Serving as a Rifleman during World War II, stationed in North Africa and Italy. On October 11, 1944 in Zello, Italy, he received gunshot and shrapnel wounds by a German Sniper. He received a Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal, Good Conduct Medal and a Combat Infantry Badge. As a member of Company F, 337 th Regiment of Fifth Army his unit received a Presidential Unit Citation for outstanding performance of duty in action September 23-29, 1944 near Rocco, Italy. Mr. Roush was the Senior Letter Carrier at the State College Post Office when he retired on July 31, 1987 after 35 years of service. He was a former director of the Pleasant Gap Water Company, a charter member and past commander of the American Legion Post 867 of Pleasant Gap, a member of the VFW Post 1600, of Bellefonte, a member of DAV, Unit 118 and the State College Elks Lodge. He was also a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, serving as an elder, deacon, president of the consistory and as an adult Sunday school teacher. He enjoyed meeting his friends at the Waffle Shop and Burger King, anything to do with railroading, walking, deer hunting, playing poker and watching Penn State football. He was sociable and cheerful and will be missed by his family and many friends. The family thanks the staff, residents and volunteers of Juniper Village at Brookline, Grane Hospice and his Aides from Home Instead Senior Care for their care and good company. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m., on Thursday, March 28, 2018 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 1795 West College Avenue, State College with the Reverend Nancy Kuhns officiating. A musical recital by Carol Pharo will begin at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Pine Hall Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Gap American Legion, 435 South Main St, Pleasant Gap, PA 16823. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at

