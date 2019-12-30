Thomas G. "Tom" Edwards December 16, 1948-December 21, 2019 Thomas G. "Tom" Ed wards, 71, of Philipsburg, died Saturday, December 21, 2019, at his residence. Tom was born on December 16, 1948, in Philipsburg, a son of the late Donald I. and Florence E. (Wood) Edwards. He was a 1966 graduate of the PhilipsburgOsceola Area High School and a 1970 graduate of Lock Haven University. Tom was employed with the Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School as a health/physical education teacher until his retirement. He also owned and operated his own business, Edwards Construction. He was a member of the B.P.O. Elks Lodge #1173, Philipsburg. He was also an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Tom is survived by one daughter, Alicelyn McGovern and her husband, Adam, and their two children, Colin and Katie McGovern, all of Bellefonte; two sisters, Kathryn Houck and her husband, William, of Belleville and Shelley Williams and her husband, Dr. Ben Williams, of Boalsburg; and one brother, Terry J. Edwards and his wife, Barbara, of State College. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 4 to 7 pm, at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce Street, Philipsburg. The B.P.O. Elks Lodge #1173 will conduct a memorial service on Tuesday, at 7 pm, at the funeral home. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 30, 2019