Thomas H. Rishel November 8, 1930-July 11, 2020 Thomas H. Rishel, 83, of Rebers burg, pass ed away on Saturday, July11, 2020 at the Geiringer Medical Center in Danville. Born on November 8, 1936 at his family home in Rebersburg, he was the son of the late Harry R. "Jack" and Marian (Wolfe) Rishel. On December 25, 1958 in Rebersburg, he married Sarah L. Lose, who survives at home. Tom attended Miles Township High School and earned his GED in 1956. He enlisted with the US Army in 1957, earning the rank of Specialist 3 with the Army RA Infantry and spent 3 years as a paratrooper before his honorable discharge in 1962. He was employed with the US Post Office in State College, where he held many positions from being a carrier to helping in the back and working the front desk, wherever he was needed. He retired in 1995, after 28 years of service. Tom was of the Methodist faith. He was a great hunter and used to be a member of the Gravel Springs Lodge. He enjoyed reading western novels. He loved to go out to eat, especially lunch, with his wife. He cherished his family. Along with his wife, Tom is survived by two daughters, Cindy A. Garbrick of Rebersburg and Rene Murray of Mechanicsburg; two grandchildren, Thomas and Remy Murray; three sisters, Shirley Neideigh of Aaronsburg, Lila Harter of Rebersburg, and Nancy Motz of Millheim; and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his sister Janice Smith. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and following Tom's request, there will be no services. If you would like to mail condolences to the family, they can be mailed to PO Box 26, Rebersburg, PA 16872. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Tom's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave., PO Box 579, Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com
.