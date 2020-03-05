Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas J. Breon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Thomas J. Breon April 16, 1928 ~ March 1, 2020 Thomas J. Breon, 91, passed quietly from this earth on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Centre Crest in Bellefonte. Tom was born on April 16,1928 in the Centre County Hospital on Willowbank St. in Bellefonte, PA. He was the son of the late Doyle V. and Gladys L. McKinley Breon of Milesburg. He graduated from Bellefonte High School where in his sophomore year he met and pursued the love of his life Sara L. Confer whom he married on March 8, 1947. Sadly Sara preceded him in death on October 7, 2018. Tom worked for several years at Hoover's Esso in Milesburg before landing a job as Control Room Operator at the West Penn Power Company in Milesburg where he stayed until his retirement. Tom had a great curiosity and always wondered how things worked and were put together, leading him to restore several cars, trucks, and tractors and build and remodel five houses and create Breons Mobile Home Court in Milesburg during his lifetime. Tom is survived by his daughter, Carol (Timothy) Bechdel of Mackeyville and his son Thomas J. Breon II of Clarence. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Jami (Thadd) Richards, Jay (Nikki) Bechdel, Adam (Christine) Bechdel, and Grant (Angela) Bechdel; nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and a brother-in-law Donald R. Ammerman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce (Donald) Ammerman. There will be no public visitation and internment will be in Centre County Memorial Park. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Memorial contributions may be made to Mackeyville United Methodist Church, PO Box 24, Mackeyville PA 17750. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close