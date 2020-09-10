Thomas J. Hall October 2, 1927 - September 8, 2020 Thomas J. "Breezy" Hall, 92, of Snow Shoe, passed away peacefully on Tues day, September 8, 2020 at Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte. Born on October 2, 1927, in Snow Shoe, he was the son of the late Harry and Susan (Mizerik) Hall. On October 21, 1952, in Snow Shoe, he married Barbara L. Baranak. Barbara passed away on January 11, 2017. Breezy is a 1945 graduate of Snow Shoe High School. He served in the US Army from December 1945 until April 1947. Serving during WWII, he received the Army of Occupation Medal and the World War II Victory Medal before his honorable discharge. Breezy was of the Catholic faith. After his military service, he dabbled in many ventures including owning his own car lot business and being a self-employed truck driver. He loved to find bargains and was one to haggle on the price of things to get the best bargain he could. After retirement, he liked to tinker around the house and keep himself busy. He enjoyed watching TV and to have visitors stop in, especially his family. Breezy is survived by his children; Christopher Hall and his wife, Thresa, of Howard, Bryan Hall and his wife, Jill, of Grassflat, Jean Marie "Mia" Harris and her husband, Antonio, of Atlanta, GA, Celeste Barclay and her husband, Thomas, of Winston, GA, Suzi Hall of Ashland, KY, and Cody Hall and his wife, Elizabeth, of McDonough, Ga; 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers: Jack Hall and his wife, Andrea, of Ottsville, PA, Harry "Teetle" Hall and his wife Gladys, of Snow Shoe, and Fred Hall of Spring Hill, TN, and one sister, Joan Kendrick of Grassflat. Along with his parents and wife, Breezy was preceded in death by his two children, Tommy Hall, and Yolanda Hall McGonigal, and by one sister, Margaret Hall. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11am at the Dormition of the Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Church in Clarence with Father James Ragan officiating. Burial will follow immediately at the St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Clarence with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Centre Crest Nursing Home, C/O Residence's Activities Account, 502 E. Howard St. Bellefonte, PA 16823. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com
