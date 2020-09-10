1/2
Thomas J. Hall
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas J. Hall October 2, 1927 - September 8, 2020 Thomas J. "Breezy" Hall, 92, of Snow Shoe, passed away peacefully on Tues day, September 8, 2020 at Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte. Born on October 2, 1927, in Snow Shoe, he was the son of the late Harry and Susan (Mizerik) Hall. On October 21, 1952, in Snow Shoe, he married Barbara L. Baranak. Barbara passed away on January 11, 2017. Breezy is a 1945 graduate of Snow Shoe High School. He served in the US Army from December 1945 until April 1947. Serving during WWII, he received the Army of Occupation Medal and the World War II Victory Medal before his honorable discharge. Breezy was of the Catholic faith. After his military service, he dabbled in many ventures including owning his own car lot business and being a self-employed truck driver. He loved to find bargains and was one to haggle on the price of things to get the best bargain he could. After retirement, he liked to tinker around the house and keep himself busy. He enjoyed watching TV and to have visitors stop in, especially his family. Breezy is survived by his children; Christopher Hall and his wife, Thresa, of Howard, Bryan Hall and his wife, Jill, of Grassflat, Jean Marie "Mia" Harris and her husband, Antonio, of Atlanta, GA, Celeste Barclay and her husband, Thomas, of Winston, GA, Suzi Hall of Ashland, KY, and Cody Hall and his wife, Elizabeth, of McDonough, Ga; 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers: Jack Hall and his wife, Andrea, of Ottsville, PA, Harry "Teetle" Hall and his wife Gladys, of Snow Shoe, and Fred Hall of Spring Hill, TN, and one sister, Joan Kendrick of Grassflat. Along with his parents and wife, Breezy was preceded in death by his two children, Tommy Hall, and Yolanda Hall McGonigal, and by one sister, Margaret Hall. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11am at the Dormition of the Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Church in Clarence with Father James Ragan officiating. Burial will follow immediately at the St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Clarence with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Centre Crest Nursing Home, C/O Residence's Activities Account, 502 E. Howard St. Bellefonte, PA 16823. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Dormition of the Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Burial
St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc
106 W Sycamore St
Snow Shoe, PA 16874
(814) 387-6000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved