Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas J. Verbeck Jr.. View Sign



Thomas J. Verbeck, Jr. Thomas J. Verbeck, Jr., 71, of PA Furnace, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Born October 28, 1947, he was the son of the late Thomas and Elizabeth (Ely) Verbeck. On December 31, 1990 he married Linda D. (Weaver) Verbeck, who survives at home. Tom was a 1965 graduate from the Elks County Christian High School and a 1969 graduate from Gannon University in Erie, PA. He received a Bachelors Degree in Business. He was a Manager for Kmart in State College, retiring after 25 years of service. He then owned and operated his own cleaning company, Centre County Cleaning. Some of his hobbies were eBay shopping, going to flea markets, and spending brunch time at his favorite restaurant, Cracker Barrel. Tom had a compassionate heart towards all animals but especially loved taking care of his own cats and dogs. He also enjoyed taking family trips to Williamsburg, and Jamestown, VA. Tom was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. Spending time with his family was always his greatest joy. Along with his wife Linda, he is survived by his two children, DeAnn Marie Frances Patterson of State College and Darin E. Verbeck of State College; two grandchildren, Dominico N. Gordon of Harrisburg and Seth C. Patterson of State College; two sisters, Louise Smith (Roland) of Philipsburg and Nancy Peterson (George) of Ridgeway, PA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Eleanor Jean Mosso, sister Mary Jane Verbeck and an infant sister. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA. The funeral service will immediately follow with the Rev. Fr. Jonathan Dickson and the Rev. David Hersh officiating. Entombment will take place at Centre County Memorial Park following the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Pets Come First, 2451 General Potter Hwy, Centre Hall, PA 16828 or ACRES, 2400 Bernel Rd., State College, PA 16803. An online guest book may be signed and condolences sent to the family atwww.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services P. C. - State College

1034 Benner Pike

State College , PA 16801

814 234 0332 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close