Thomas "Thom" L. Brewster August 22, 1956 - January 3, 2020 Thomas "Thom" L. Brewster, 63, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Juniper Village in State College. Born in Butler, PA on August 22, 1956, he was the son of the late Burton Brewster and Vanda Brewster, who survives at her home in Butler. He worked as the Executive Director for CentrePeace. In addition to his wife, Karen, and mother, he is survived by his two beautiful children, Hannah and Alexander "Xander" Brewster. Also surviving is one sister, Brenda Collins (Edward), of Middleton, Ohio, and one brother, Burton Brewster (Peggy), of Butler. Friends will be received on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 9-10am, at Calvary Harvest Fields at 150 Harvest Fields Drive, Boalsburg. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 10am at the church with Pastor Dan Nold officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Thom's memory to the Thomas L. Brewster ReEntry Fund CentrePeace at 3047 Benner Pike, Bellefonte, PA 16823 or checks made payable to Mount Nittany Health Foundation at 1800 E. Park Avenue, State College, PA 16803 with a note that the donation is for "Cancer Care Program." Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 5, 2020