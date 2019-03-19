Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas L. McCool. View Sign

Thomas L. McCool May 1, 1938 March 16, 2019 Thomas L. McCool, 80, from Belleville, PA, formerly of Mooresville, PA, passed on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:10 am Valley View Haven Retirement Center, Belleville, PA. He was born May 1, 1938 in Bellefonte, PA, son of the late James E. and Mary R. (Stere) McCool, married to Gloria J. Gensimore in September 6, 1996 in Centre Hall, PA. Retired in 1997 after working for 42 years as a clerk for Weis Market in State College. Thomas enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports and gardening. He attended Juniata Valley Senior Citizens Center. Thomas graduated from Bellefonte High School. He was in military US Army, 1961 to 1963. He moved to Mooresville in 1981 from State College. Survivors: In addition to his wife, he is survived by his step sons: Thomas G. Stewart and his wife Peg of Alexandria, PA, Gary L. Stewart of San Jose, CA. Siblings: James D. McCool and his wife Barbara of Bellefonte, PA, Donna Graves and her husband Jim of Howard, PA. Step-Grandson: Sgt. First class Thomas Stewart and his wife Heather of Fayetteville, North Carolina. 4 Step-great-grandchildren: Gage, Kirnyn, Hadley and Aidan. He was preceded in death by 2 siblings: Kenneth McCool and Barbara Miller. Family and friends are invited to a viewing and visitation on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 10 to 11 am at the Cutright Funeral HomesJuniata Valley Chapel, 412 Main St., Alexandria, PA. A funeral service will be held at 11 am immediately following the visitation. Pastor Scott Decker will officiate. Private interment: Mooresville Cemetery. Memorials: Flowers to be oomitted and memorial contributions may be made to the Hesston Community Chapel, 12773 Turkey Farm Rd., Hesston, PA 16647. Funeral arrangement are under the direction of the Cutright Funeral Home Juniata Valley Chapel, 412 Main St., Alexandria, PA 16611.

