Thomas Lee Neff July 6, 1963 ~ September 28, 2020 Thomas Lee Neff, 57, of rural Julian passed away at his home on September 28, 2020. Tom was born on July 6, 1963, in Bellefonte, a son of the late Joseph Leathers and Dorothy Gibbons Neff. Tom is survived by one sister, Glenda Bartley (Mark) and two brothers, Merle (Cheryl) Neff of State College and Marlin Neff of Boalsburg. Also surviving is his long time companion Tina Jackson of Potters Mills; and her son Damien who considered Tom his father figure. Tom was employed by Continental Real Estate Management in Security and Maintenance at the Towers Condominium Association in State College. He was an avid bicyclist, a die-hard Penn State football fan and a Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers, and Penquins fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Neff and Joseph F. Neff and two sisters, Karen Neff and Susan Lykens. Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
.