Thomas Minsker Thomas Minsker, age 74, of State College passed away May 12, 2020, of congestive heart failure. Tom leaves behind a brother (John), a sister-in-law (Barbara), two nephews (Jamie, Jonathan) and many, many friends. Born in Philadelphia, lived in Narberth as a child, graduated from Penn State with a BS and MS, and then lived the rest of his adult life in State College, PA where his entire work career was spent in the Computer Sciences Department of Penn State University. An avid golfer, he played more than 300 golf courses around the world. He enjoyed playing with his friends often. He was also very active with the Men's League at Toftrees Golf Club where he was a member for over 35 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Toftrees Resort at a later date. Tom will be missed by all.



