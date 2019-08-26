Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas R. Heineman. View Sign Service Information Helt Funeral Chapel Inc 232 Hogan Blvd Mill Hall , PA 17751 (570)-748-2722 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas R. Heineman April 29, 1953August 23, 2019 Thomas R. Heineman, 66, of High Street, Beech Creek, passed away Friday, evening August 23, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Born April 29, 1953 in Lock Haven a son of the late Robert and Dorothy (Swartz) Heineman. He was a 1971 graduate of Bald Eagle Nittany High School and also a graduate of the former Williamsport Area Community College in Mechanical Drafting. Thomas was a retiree from HRI, Inc. as a crane operator. He was a past member of the Beech Creek Fire Company and a life member of the North American Hunting Club. He was also president of Big Bear Camp. His passions were hunting and camping with his friends and family. He loved making wine and enjoyed NASCAR. Surviving are his loving wife the former Julie A. Munro. Also surviving are two daughters Barbara (Mark) Watson, Moshannon and Candy (Jeromy) Wolf of Lock Haven. Four grandchildren, Brent, Katelynn, Thomas and Landon. One sister Beth Shafranko of State College and a brother Robert Heineman of Beech Creek. As per his wishes there will be no scheduled public service. A private celebration of life for family and friends will be held. Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to Beech Creek-Blanchard Fire Company, 38 Locust St., Beech Creek, PA 16822 or Geisinger Medical Center Foundation, 100 N. Academy Ave., Danville, PA 17822. Helt Funeral Chapel, Mill Hall has charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent

