Service Information
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg , PA 16866
(814)-342-4310
Visitation
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg , PA 16866
Visitation
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg , PA 16866
Rosary
7:00 PM
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg , PA 16866
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Hawk Run , PA
Obituary

Thomas R. "Tom" Martin October 6, 1942-December 18, 2019 Thomas R. "Tom" Mar tin, 77, of Hawk Run, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at his residence. Tom was born on October 6, 1942, in Philipsburg, a son of the late James "Jim" and Bessie (Albright) Martin. Tom was a 1960 graduate of Moshannon Valley High School. After high school, he served with the US Army during the Vietnam War era. Following his service, he worked for General Motors in Linden, New Jersey. He returned home to accept a position as an apprentice sheet metal worker for Tafco, in Hyde. He then worked in the construction field with the Sheet Metal Workers, Local Union 12, Pittsburgh. Later in his career, he was employed with the Office of Physical Plant Dept. at Penn State until his retirement. During his younger years he was an avid stock car racer driving for Mick Mease at the Old Moose Park track in Houtzdale. Over the years, his hobbies included racing cars, riding motorcycles, boating, fishing and gardening. Tom was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Hawk Run; the Philipsburg Post #3450; and formerly a member of the Knights of Columbus, Holy Family Council #8701, Morrisdale and the Knights of Columbus, Saint Pope John Paul II Assembly #952, Clearfield. Tom was married on October 11, 1969, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Hawk Run, to the former Sharon A. Stonebraker, who survives at home. Tom is also survived by one daughter, Christa M. Martin, of New York, New York; four sisters: Eleanor Yarger-Hassinger, of Sanborn, Joyce Cartwright, of Osceola Mills, Lois Lukens of Smoke Run and (his twin sister) Joan Walstrom, of Brisbin; two brothers, Carl Martin and his wife, Betty, of Chester Hill and Dennis "Denny" Martin and his wife, Linda, of Ginter; and numerous other extended family members. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10 am, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Hawk Run, with Fr. Robert J. Horgas, celebrant. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm, at the Beezer-Heath Funeral & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce Street, Philipsburg. The Rosary will be recited at 7 pm on Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be in SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Hawk Run. Military Honors will be accorded by the Philipsburg American Legion Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made as follows: In Thomas Martin's memory to support Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for cancer research via

