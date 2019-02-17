Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Spencer Hufnagel. View Sign

Thomas Spencer Hufnagel Thomas Spencer Hufnagel, of Philipsburg, PA. (formerly of State College, PA.), passed away Sunday, February 10th. Tom passed peacefully at home with his wife Barbara, and son Craig at his side. A true Renaissance man, Tom lived a full life, enjoying several distinct chapters while maintaining his unique humor and personality throughout. He was 70 years of age. Born in Bryn Mawr and growing up in the Main Line region of Philadelphia, Tom attended Haverford High School before enlisting in the U.S. Army for service overseas during the Vietnam war. Tom was stationed in Germany where he lived off base with his wife and son, enjoying the European culture with frequent travels. Returning to Pennsylvania after his service, he attended Villanova University for a year before transferring to Penn State where he graduated with a B.S. in Accounting, suma cum laude. Tom spent the remainder of the '70s living in State College while raising his son as a single father, working at Alvo Electronics and later at HRB Singer. Found equally at Zeno's or the Brickhouse as well as Mr. C's, you may also have seen him singing with the Doo Wops on the Allen St. Stage, his deep voice carrying up the street with little amplification needed. Tom's love of nature blossomed during this time with frequent hiking, camping and spelunking trips with his son or dear friend, Mark Jancin. Relocating to Silver Spring, MD. with HRB in 1981, Tom spent years working in the D.C. area in contract negotiation positions before returning back to State College in 1990, where he worked at State of the Art, Inc. as their Sales Manager until 2000. Tom very much enjoyed his time at State of the Art, and cultivated many strong friendships that he carried with him for the remainder of his life. Tom always enjoyed traveling, having visited many countries and most of the States, especially enjoying traveling by car or motorcycle (occasionally at higher speeds). Tom could regale you for days on end with stories of his many adventures. His strong baritone voice would often precede his physical presence, and lent well to his love of music and gifted singing. In later years, Tom was surrounded by the loving family he had always wanted, being an active husband, father and grandfather to his wife Barbara's family while retiring in Philipsburg. He continued enjoying traveling with his wife, as well as spending time with their numerous friends. He was an active member of the community helping with tax preparation and advise for many, and will be missed greatly by all who knew him. Tom is survived by his son, Craig Hufnagel and fiance Renae Greene, grandson Jonah Hufnagel; his wife, Barbara A. Hufnagel and her children, Kitty Irvin of Clearfield, Beverly Gray of West Decatur, Jerry Flood of Sandy Ridge and Sandy Flood of Texas; their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His brothers James, John, Robert and Anthony and many loved nieces and nephews survive, while sister Susan preceded him in death as well as his parents, James and Marie. There will be a celebration of his life April 20th, at 3:00pm, at the Philipsburg Elks Lodge & Country Club, 1 Country Club Rd, Philipsburg, Pennsylvania 16866. Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg. Online condolences may be submitted to

