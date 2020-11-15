Thomas A. Stevenson
February 18, 1957 - November 11, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Thomas A. Stevenson, 63, of Bellefonte, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, after a "fight to the end" battle with stage four prostate cancer. Tom was born in Bellefonte on February 18, 1957 to the late Harry and Shirley (Gettig) Stevenson.
Tom was a 1975 graduate of Bellefonte Area High School where he lettered in football and basketball. Tom worked at the Bellefonte Lime Company for 26 years before starting work at Penn State in OPP in 2002. He was a member of the Bellefonte Elks, the Bellefonte Moose, and the Clarence Three Point Sportsman Association.
Tom was an avid sportsman. He loved hunting, fishing, and camping. He enjoyed camping at the Snow Shoe campground for 30 years. He looked forward every year to Grange Fair especially when all of his children and grandchildren came to visit. He adored his grandchildren or "rugrats" as he called them, and Pappy was his favorite name. He was a fan of Penn State football and wrestling, the Dallas Cowboys, and NASCAR racing. He loved the Rolling Stones and had seen them in concert many times. He loved to tinker and could fix just about anything.
Tom is survived by his daughters, Jenafer (Mitch) Shreve of Conneaut Lake; Jessica (Dave) McMillan of Conneautville and son, Jordan (Nicole) Stevenson of Bellefonte; grandchildren Hallee, Brady, and Hudson McMillan; Shayleigh Shreve; and Reid Stevenson. Along with his children and grandchildren, Tom is survived by his companion, Michelle Robison of Bellefonte and her children Katie Miller of Reedsville and Bryce Herman of Bellefonte and granddaughter, Kynleigh Miller. Also surviving is his sister Suzanne (Bob) Davidson of Bellefonte; brother, Dave (Sheila) Stevenson; and two nephews and three great-nephews.
Along with his parents, Tom was predeceased by his grandson, Harrison McMillan on November 3, 2020.
The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses that cared for Tom over the past year but especially the UPMC Hospice nurses and aide who kept him comfortable at the end.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 10am-noon, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at noon at the funeral home with Pastor Terry Daugherty officiating. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tom's memory to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
.