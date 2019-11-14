Thomas William Dean September 3, 1957 ~ November 7, 2019 Thomas William Dean 62, of New Bern, NC passed away November 7, 2019. He served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War era. Tommy was a member of Grantham Masonic lodge, New Bern Scottish Rite Bodies and the Sudan Temple. Tommy is survived by his wife, Vivian Denise Dean; sons, Thomas Robert Dean of Newport, NC and John Curtis Edward Dean of Bridgeton, NC; daughter, Rebecca Ruth Dean of New Bern, NC; sisters, Ruth Bair and Rebecca Brown; grandchildren; Courtney, Kristen, Adyson, Allena, Aurora, Linzey and Luke. Tommy was predeceased by his parents, Thomas Edward Starr and Ruth Ilgen Dean; and brothers, Ray G. Dean and Guyer L. Dean. A service with Masonic Rites was held at 6:00pm Monday, November 11, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home in NC. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 1-2 pm followed by the funeral service at 2 pm with Pastor Theresa Hockenberry officiating. Tommy will be laid to rest in the Farmers Mills Union Cemetery in Spring Mills where graveside military honors will be accorded. Contributions in memory of Tommy may be given to the Kidney Association at https://www.kidney.org/donation?promo=MTL000127. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 14, 2019