Service Information Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 (814)-349-5623 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM St. John's Lutheran Church Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. John's Lutheran Church Millheim , PA Funeral 11:00 AM St. John's Lutheran Church Millheim , PA

Tiarra Lynn Rachau October 9, 2005July 27, 2019 Surrounded by her loving family, Tiarra Lynn Rachau of Aaron-sburg, received her angel wings when she lost her heroically fought 8 year and 3 month battle with brain cancer at Mount Nittany Medical Center on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was 13. Born in State College on October 9, 2005, Tiarra was the daughter of Timothy Rachau and Kristina (Radakovich) Rachau (Chip Hosterman) who survive. In addition to her parents, Tiarra is survived by siblings Alexa Beau Rachau, Cody Levi Rachau, Nathaniel Hosterman and Brittney Hosterman; paternal grandparents, Paul and Ida Jean Rachau; paternal aunt, Judy Rachau Stover (Craig); paternal uncle, Edward Rachau (Connie) and cousins Daniel Stover (Jerileigh), Ariel Rachau (Luke) and Joshua Shaw. Also surviving are maternal grandparents, Michael and Marj Radakovich; four uncles, Christopher Walter and family, Michael Radakovich and family, Joshua Radakovich and Jon Radakovich and one Aunt, Ashley Johnson and family. Tiarra attended Sugar Valley Charter School where she completed 7th grade with the help of many great teachers and aides. Tiarra also attended the afterschool program at St. Johns' Childhood Center in Millheim where she had many friends and made great memories. Tiarra loved animals, coloring and butterflies. She had a large collection of stuffed animals. Tiarra always brought a smile to the faces of the people she met. She will be greatly missed. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 6-9 pm at St. John's Lutheran Church in Millheim. The funeral will be held on Friday, August 2nd at 11:00 am at the church with Pastor Michael Covalt officiating. A two hour visitation from 9-11am will precede the service on Friday. Tiarra will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery at a later date. Contributions in Tiarra's memory may be given to St. Johns Childhood Center, PO Box 439, Millheim, PA 16854. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

