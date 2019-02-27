Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tim Waite. View Sign



Tim Waite Tim Waite, loving and beloved husband, dad, son, and brother passed away peacefully on February 23 surrounded by those who loved him. He grew up in Unionville, PA, where he was a triple athlete in football, basketball, and baseball at Bald Eagle High School. He attended Bloomsburg University, where he studied computer science, played football, and met Shelley, the love of his life and wife of 28 years. Following college, Tim had a successful career in telecommunications and technology with Nortel and MBNA before retiring in 2007. He had a passion for golf, and especially enjoyed playing with his friends, Bobby, Howard and Mike. They shared countless laughs, placed friendly bets, and frequently played by their own rules at the Hartefeld Country Club. Tim loved sports and followed football and baseball all his life, cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penn State Nittany Lions and Philadelphia Phillies from the stands with his family. He also loved traveling the world with his family. From Capri's Blue Grotto to Aruba's beaches, he was happiest as long as his adventures included his girls. For him, true bliss was sitting on a tropical beach with a cold drink in hand, listening to crashing waves or Pitbull. But Tim's greatest joy was being a dad to twin daughters Rebecca and Rachel. Throughout his life, he was an avid supporter of his field hockey and competitive cheerleading superstars. As a cheer dad, he ran a clinic about the basics of football for Rachel's high school squad, watched the KX Athletics Bombshell team secure their bid to Summit in Disney World, and traveled to Daytona Beach for NCA College Nationals to support Rachel and Penn State Club Cheer. As a field hockey dad, he attended more games than Rebecca. He was there to see Avon Grove High School win the first round of districts, Juniata College win the Landmark Championship in overtime, and Rebecca develop from a middle school defensive back to a goal scoring college forward. Tim was preceded in death by his father, Ralph and brother in-law Garrett. In addition to his wife, Shelley and daughters, Rebecca and Rachel, Tim is survived by his mother, Florence, sister, Laurie and his loving family in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. The family would like to give special thanks to the truly incredible staff at Christiana Hospital, Wing 2D for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1 from 11:30 a.m. 1:30 p.m. at Hockessin Methodist Church, 7250 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, Delaware. The service will follow at 1:30 pm. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Tim's life after the services. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions in Tim's memory to THON at https://thon.donordrive.com/participant/14940 or to Juniata College at www.juniata.edu/give Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

