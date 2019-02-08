|
Timothy (Tim) George Lukas March 16, 1993 February 4, 2019 Timothy "Tim" George Lukas, 25, of Bellefonte, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019, at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey. Born on March 16, 1993, in Johnstown, his mother, Karen Nowicki, and his step-father, Peter Nowicki, are both surviving at home in Kittanning. Tim was a graduate of Bellefonte Area High School. He attained his Associates Degree in electrical technology from Pennsylvania College of Technology. He worked locally as an Industrial Electrician for Tri-M. In addition to his mother and step-father, he is survived by Grammy Edna and Poppy George Lukas, of Bellefonte; and David E. Lukas, Jr., of Mill Hall, a cousin, whom he saw more as a brother; his significant other, Ashlyn Montressor; and his dog, Dante, and cat, Scamps. He was preceded in death by his loving dog, Bowser. For much of his life, he lived with his mother and his Grammy and his Poppy, just a stone's throw from Spring Creek, near Fishermen's Paradise. Tim enjoyed anything that kept him outdoors, including riding his motorcycle, hiking, rock climbing, bicycling, and metal detecting. His dogs and cat were treasures to him. Friends will be received on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 12-1 p.m., at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Elder Michael Briggs speaking. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Pennsylvania, The Gulf Tower, 707 Grant Street, 37th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1938 or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 600 Waterfront Drive 223, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy G. Lukas.
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
206 N Spring St
Bellefonte, PA 16823
(814) 355-4261
Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 8, 2019
