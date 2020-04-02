Timothy J. Stoicheff January 26, 1979 ~ April 1, 2020 Timothy J. Stoicheff, 41, of State College passed away on April 1, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in College Twp., Centre Co on January 26, 1979, the son of Greg Stoicheff and Penny Dry both of State College. On November 4, 2006 he married Carolyn L. Chronister Stoicheff who survives at home. Along with his parents and his wife he is survived by his sons, Derrick Stoicheff and Brandon Stoicheff both at home; his sister, Barbara Stoicheff and niece, Mattee Stoicheff of State College and his brother, Nicholas Stoicheff of State College. He was an Auto Parts Manager at Stoicheff Auto Parts in State College. He was of the Methodist faith. He enjoyed playing softball, hunting, fishing and going to camp. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Bears fan. He was a SAL member of the State College American Legion Post 245. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Pine Hall Cemetery, Ferguson Twp., Centre Co., with Pastor Barbara Mosch officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 2, 2020