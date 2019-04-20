Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy M. L. "Tim" Stimer. View Sign

Timothy M. L. "Tim" Stimer Timothy M. L. "Tim" Stimer, 34, of Snow Shoe, passed away on April 17, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, due to complications from his surgery. Tim was born on April 17, 1985, at Centre Community Hospital, State College, a son of Kimberly A. Stimer and his step-father Robert R. Potts, Jr. who survives in Bellefonte. Also surviving are his brothers, Derrick Poorman, Shane Poorman, and his sisters, Miranda Potts (Chad Hartle) and Katelyn Potts; his grandparents, Louis T. (Butch) and Connie R. Fischer, of Bellefonte, his aunts Tammy (Timothy), Cindy (Chris), Frank Jr. & Frankie Lynn his three nieces, Lily, Lyla and Arianna, his three nephews, Cash, Waylon, Mason, and his cousins, Tony and Zech. He is also survived by his fiancee, Samantha Gosa and their dog, Bella. Both have been a positive impact on his life and the love he had for Samantha was unconditional. He joined his baby boy Rocko also his little brother Tyler Struble in Heaven. Tim was of the Methodist faith. He was a 2003 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. He was a self-employed contractor for TLS Services. He also got into Computers, such as network marketing for companies. He lived to work. He enjoyed every moment riding quads with Family and THE GUYS! He Loved to toss a line in the water and wait for the tug. Tim lived to be in the mountains! Hiking, Camping and Hunting is a few of many to name. Tim had a love for the salt water, walking out on the pier and sitting to watch the waves crash. Tim was a one of a kind. Anyone that knew him will remember the big grin he would always have in his back pocket waiting to use it. The RESPECT he had for everyone who walked into his life. Hard to define it " born n raised " Country Boy! The GREATEST brother a sister could ever ask for. AMAZING son. INCREDIBLE Grandson & Uncle. Had Much love for all his " brothers " JUST SEND IT BRO! Family and friends will be received on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 6 PM - 8 PM at The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg, with funeral services to follow at 8 PM, with Pastor Valerie Delooze , officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home, 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at

201 Spring Street

Milesburg , PA 16853

