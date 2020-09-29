Tina C. Witherite August 29, 1969 September 26, 2020 Tina C. Witherite, 51, of Unionville, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at UPMC Altoona. Tina was born on August 29, 1969 in Bellefonte. She was the daughter of the late Chalmer and Betty (Aikey) Breon. On December 30, 1988, she married Tony Witherite, who survives at home. Tina was a 1988 graduate of Bellefonte High School and received her associate degree in Accounting in 2001 from South Hills Business School and Tech. She worked at Penn State OPP as a custodian and maintenance worker. She also enjoyed working in Beaver Stadium during football season. In addition to her husband, Tony, she is survived by her daughter, Alicia Witherite (fiance Steven), and Sarah Walters, whom she thought of like a second daughter, and her grandson, Sebastian Witherite. Also surviving are four brothers, Tim Breon, Troy Breon, Chalmer "CB" Breon (Junko), and Jason Breon, and two sisters, Tracey Townsend (Kenny), and Jennifer Breon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Terry Breon. Tina loved coaching girls' softball and spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Sebastian. There will be a public viewing held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 10-11am, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. There will be no funeral services held at the funeral home. Directly following the viewing, graveside services will be held at Advent Cemetery in Boggs Township. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
