1/1
Tina C. Witherite
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tina C. Witherite August 29, 1969 September 26, 2020 Tina C. Witherite, 51, of Unionville, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at UPMC Altoona. Tina was born on August 29, 1969 in Bellefonte. She was the daughter of the late Chalmer and Betty (Aikey) Breon. On December 30, 1988, she married Tony Witherite, who survives at home. Tina was a 1988 graduate of Bellefonte High School and received her associate degree in Accounting in 2001 from South Hills Business School and Tech. She worked at Penn State OPP as a custodian and maintenance worker. She also enjoyed working in Beaver Stadium during football season. In addition to her husband, Tony, she is survived by her daughter, Alicia Witherite (fiance Steven), and Sarah Walters, whom she thought of like a second daughter, and her grandson, Sebastian Witherite. Also surviving are four brothers, Tim Breon, Troy Breon, Chalmer "CB" Breon (Junko), and Jason Breon, and two sisters, Tracey Townsend (Kenny), and Jennifer Breon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Terry Breon. Tina loved coaching girls' softball and spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Sebastian. There will be a public viewing held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 10-11am, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. There will be no funeral services held at the funeral home. Directly following the viewing, graveside services will be held at Advent Cemetery in Boggs Township. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
206 N Spring St
Bellefonte, PA 16823
(814) 355-4261
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved