Tina Marie Lyter August 14, 1967 October 6, 2020 Tina Marie Lyter, 53, of Miles- burg, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Born on August 14, 1967 in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of Ralph and Josephine (Benner) Hallman, who are both surviving at their home in Bellefonte. On June 29, 1991 in Bellefonte, she married the love of her life, Lee Lyter, who also survives at home after sharing over 29 years of marriage together. Tina was a 1985 graduate of Bellefonte High School. She went on to serve in the United States Air Force for a brief time. Tina worked at various nursing homes in the area. Much of her career she worked as a cook, however in the most recent years, she had been a caretaker at the facilities. In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by one son, Dustin Lyter, of Bellefonte. Also surviving are two sisters, Lara Steinbeck and Renae Sweeley, and half-siblings. Tina was a member of the American Legion Post 893 in Milesburg. She loved doing crafts and cooking at home. More than anything, Tina treasured the time that she spent with her family, dogs, parrots, and riding motorcycles with her husband, Lee. There will be a public viewing held on Monday, October 12, 2020, from 11am - noon, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. No funeral services will be held at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lee Lyter at PO Box 923, Milesburg, PA 16853 or 139 Dry Top Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823, to aide with the funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
