Tonya E. Felker July 23, 1978 ~ September 13, 2019 Tonya E. Felker, 41, of Tyrone, joined our Father in Heaven on September 13, 2019. Tonya was born in Lock Haven, PA on July 23, 1978. She is the daughter of Emma Lou Rider, who is surviving at her home in Sandy Ridge, and the late Gilbert Clair Felker. In addition to her mother, Emma, Tonya is survived by her three sisters, Laura Sue Wen, of Beech Creek, Kathie Silver, of North Carolina, and Dara Lynn Merritt, of Ramey; her children, Dakota Felker, of Tyrone, Logan Felker, of Blair County, of Jennah Stimer, of Ramey; her grandchildren, Zaligeh Felker, Hunter Felker, and Oakley Miller. Also surviving are her nieces and nephew that she adored, Ashley Emeigh, of Philipsburg, Shannon Bruno, of Bellefonte, Heather Van Buskirk, of Maryland, Taylor Johnson, of North Carolina, Kendra Merritt, of Ramey, Maddison Merritt, of Ramey, Christean Merritt, of Michigan, and Dalton Lucas, of North Carolina; and numerous cousins who loved her very much. Tonya was a student of Bellefonte Area High School. She received her Associates Degree in Criminology from Mt. Aloysius College. She enjoyed working with the elderly and the intellectually disabled. Tonya loved spending time with her family and friends. She had a love for music that she shared with her children. She had a special love for outdoor activities and enjoyed taking long walks. Her family and friends will always remember her smile, her warmth and magnetizing personality. She will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved her. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, as well as several aunts and uncles. Friends will be received on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 10-11am, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 11am at the funeral home with Rev. Calvin Miller officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 18, 2019