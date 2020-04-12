Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tristan T. Gomola-Wyble. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tristan T. Gomola-Wyble August 14, 2000-April 8, 2020 Tristan T. Gomola-Wyble, 19, of Clarence, accepted God's calling for him to come home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born on August 14, 2000 in Hershey, he was the son of Timothy J. Wyble and Chris A. Gomola who survive in Clarence. Tristan was a 2019 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. Tristan absolutely loved WWE Wrestling. He has attended their events many times at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College. He had quite the collection of wrestling tee shirts and wore them proudly. He adored his dad and loved going to work with him driving truck. He enjoyed being in the woods as a family, camping, 4-wheeling, shed hunting and fishing. His mother dedicated every day to him, and Tristan depended on her 24hrs a day for his care. She was his best advocate. He had a love of all kinds of music but especially Bon Jovi and Luke Bryan. He and his family traveled to many of their concerts. He would start his day by selecting a coffee mug from his large collection, make a cup of coffee, turn on Bon Jovi and get on Facebook. He liked to order things online, especially WWE Wrestling tee shirts and was very excited when the package would arrive. One of his favorite things to do was going to camp, planning the outdoor movie night, with his mom and dad beside him, watch movies until the early morning hours. Tristan is survived by his parents, one brother, Lane Wyble of Milesburg, one sister, Nevaeh Sampsel of Mill Hall, paternal grandmother, Sheila Thomas and her fiance, Ed Bailor, of Clearfield, maternal gram and pap, Nancy and Andy Hartman of Clarence, maternal great-grandmother, Violet Blair of Moshannon and maternal great-grandmother, Betty Hartman of Myerstown. Tristan is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins including his Uncle Frank Gomola Jr and his fiancee, Jessica of Pine Glen, and a large circle of friends that loved him and will miss him dearly. Tristan was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Ernest Wyble, Sr., paternal great-grandparents, John B. Falls, and Relda Falls, and by his maternal great-grandfathers, Earl Blair and Henry Hartman. All services will be private. Tristan will be laid to rest at Askey Cemetery. A picnic celebrating his life will be held later this summer and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe, PA 16874. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at

