Tyler Jaxsen Richards October 12, 2019October 13, 2019 Tyler Jaxsen Richards passed away at Geisinger Medical Center on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Tyler was born in Lewistown on Saturday, October 12, 2019, the son of Nevin T. Richards and Pilar J. (Holderman) Richards. Along with his parents he is also survived by his grandfather, Jeremy Richards of Port Matilda; his Great Grandmother, Deborah Barton of rural Julian; his Great Grandparents, Lillie and Steve Richards of rural Julian; his Uncle Christopher Barton of Snow Shoe, his Uncle Derek Richards of Port Matilda and his Great Aunt Serenity Harpster of Julian. Family and friends will be received at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, Pa on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 6 PM until 8 PM. A funeral service will follow at 8 PM with Pastoral Leader Donna Snyder officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, Pa. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 27, 2019