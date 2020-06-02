Valerie Rosetta Harrell March 28, 1965-May 26, 2020 Valerie Rosetta Harrell, 55, of State College, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born in Philadelphia, PA on March 28, 1965, she was the daughter of the late Ulysee Harrell and Katherine Thompson. Valerie is survived by her three brothers Tyrone, Darrell and Leon Harrell as well as many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Valerie was preceded in death by a brother, Barry Harrell. As per Valerie's wishes, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.



