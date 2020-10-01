Velma has been a constant in my life; the Behers siblings were always speaking so fondly of Dean and Velma. When my

Mom passed Velma was one of the first people to the house to bring comfort and encouragement. What a wonderful gift her life has been as she used her resources to share Christ with those around her! Can't ask for more than that. Take comfort family, she's very happy. God bless.

Lori Kerschner

Family