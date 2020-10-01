Velma Elizabeth Beightol August 2, 1919 ~ September 28, 2020 Velma Elizabeth Beightol, 101, of Bellefonte went home to be with the Lord on September 28, 2020. She was born on August 2, 1919 in Holts Hollow, Bellefonte, PA to loving parents, America Confer Fetzer and Clyde Cameron Fetzer. After the death of her father she was raised by her mother America Fetzer Coakley and step-father Edward Coakley in Yarnell, PA. On February 15, 1941 she married Dean Kenneth Beightol who preceded her in death in 1999. She was also preceded in death by her mother, father, 4 brothers and son-in-law Mack B. Mahan. Velma is survived by her daughter Martha Jean Mahan, granddaughters Carolyn Fisher (Stephen), Katherine "Katie" Sheaffer House, and great-grandchildren Elizabeth "Ellie" and Micah Fisher. Velma attended Centre Couny schools and was a member of the Lutheran church since 1935--St. John Lutheran in Bellefonte and Shiloh Lutheran in State College. At the age of 15 Velma came to Bellefonte to serve as caregiver for the Crawford family and went on to serve as nanny to the Dr. and Mrs. Paul Corman family. While her husband was serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII Velma contributed to the war effort by working at Titan Copper and Brass as well as Sylvania. Velma was an avid gardener and an accomplished seamstress. She worked with Mrs. Maynard Spiller to complete the first drapes to hang in Centre Crest, and together they sewed draperies for The Pennsylvania State University. She enjoyed visiting with friends and clients for whom she sewed in her home. Velma donated her time by volunteering at the area hospital and at Centre Crest, lifting the spirits of the residents by delivering the floral bouquets she arranged. She also made sure that there was a minister scheduled to lead the residents in church services. Velma welcomed friends and family at her table, making sure that those who had no loved ones were always included and surrounded by love and the comfort of home and family. A memorial service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, 216 McAllister St., Bellefonte on October 10, 2020 at 2:00 P. M. with Pastor William E. Osman officiating. The service will be outdoors so please bring your own chair. Memorial contributions in Velma's memory may be made to Centre Crest Auxillary, 502 E. Howard Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. We will be following CDC recommendations, facial coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com
.