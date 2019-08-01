Verna G. Corman May 23, 1922 - July 31, 2019 Verna G. Corman, 97, of State College passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her residence. Born on May 23, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Miles and Gertrude (Spicer) Houser. On January 8, 1942 she married Harold E. Corman who preceded her in death on Dec. 16, 2006. Verna worked in the housing department at Penn State. She retired in 1987 after 20 years of service. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, shopping, and dining out. She especially loved cooking meals and spending time with her family. Verna is survived by her daughter Brenda Corman of State College; two sons, Ray Corman (Betty) of Centre Hall, Allan Corman of Bellefonte; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one sister, Ethel Ishler; one brother, Ralph Houser; she is also survived by a daughterin-law Lan Corman and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son Harold L. Corman; sister Adalean Bilger; brothers, Russell, Willis, Earl, Andrew, and Morris Houser. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA, the funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Centre County Memorial Park, State College. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 1, 2019