Verna Mae Hartman February 18, 1943-May 24, 2020 Verna Mae Hartman, 77, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Danville at the Geisinger Medical Center. She was born on February 18, 1943, in Spruce Creek, PA; a daughter of the late LeRoy and Emma (Ott) Clouser. On June 30, 1965, in Winchester, VA; she married Ronald Hartman who preceded her in death on February 25, 1995. Mrs. Hartman was a member of the United Methodist Church in Lemont. Verna was an animal lover who enjoyed playing poker and bingo; she also enjoyed putting puzzles together. Above all, she cherished the time spent with her family especially her grandchildren, they were her world. She is survived by four children, Rhonda Spear (Scott) of Lemont, Steven Hartman of Lemont, Jesse Hartman (Samantha) of Lemont, and Sherry McMahon (Brian) of PA Furnace; six grandchildren, Julie Agno of Kea'au Hawaii, Derek Spear(Crystal) of Kea'au Hawaii, Andrew McMahon of PA Furnace, Christopher McMahon of Bellefonte, Cody McMahon (Larissa) of Port Matilda, and Kyle Hartman (Ashley) of Port Matilda; seven great-grandchildren, Jaylee, Adam, Kiora, Charlize, Joslyn, Jaidyn, and Sawyer; she is also survived by two siblings, Paul Clouser (Linda) of Bellefonte, and Beulah Houser of Lemont. At this time, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 27, 2020.