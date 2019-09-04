Verna R. Walker September 18, 1925 ~ September 2, 2019 Verna R. Walker, 93, of Runville, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at her home. She was born in Boggs Township on September 18, 1925, the daughter of the late Malcolm C. and Alta M. (Watson) Reese. She married Doyle E. Walker, who preceded her in death on May 23, 2006. Verna is survived by her son, David E. Walker and his wife Patricia of Lewistown, her grandson, James A. Walker, her granddaughter, Laurie A. Herto and her husband, Michael, her great-granddaughters, Aidan, Sophia, and Annie, her brother, George Reese and his wife Eva Mae. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Nevin, Marlin and Walter and her sisters, Mary, Minnie, Jane and Amy. She was a 1943 graduate of Bellefonte High School. She was a member of the Runville United Methodist Church. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 9:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at the Runville United Methodist Church, 1216 Runville Road, Bellefonte. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Ed Preston officiating. Burial will be in the Advent Cemetery, Boggs Twp., Centre Co., Pa. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, Pa. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 4, 2019