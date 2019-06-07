Vernon R. Yingling Dr. Vernon R. Yingling, VMD, 86, of Altoona, FL passed away May 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry Richard and Pearl Wells Yingling, brothers Denver E. Yingling and George B. Yingling and first wife Jean Ewart Yingling. He is survived by his second wife Lois Cockshaw Yingling of Altoona, FL; son Richard C. Yingling and wife Deborah of Reedsville, PA; daughter Virginia L. Yingling and husband Michael Bares of Maplewood, MN; stepsons William Cockshaw and wife Luann of Brockton, MA; Charles Cockshaw of Hanover, MA and Christopher Cockshaw and companion KJ Nichols of Easthampton, MA. Granddaughters Kristen & Lizzy Tyler of LaGrange, IL. Allison Betsold and husband Alex of Quincy, MA. Cheralyn Cockshaw of New York, NY. Great-Granddaughters Sophie Mae and Olivia Ann Tyler of LaGrange IL. He was born in Massena, NY in 1932. He graduated from Dormont High School in Pittsburgh, PA, Penn State University class of 1954 and Penn School of Veterinary Medacine class of 1957. He worked at Veterinary Clinics in Bellefonte, PA and Pittsburgh, PA before founding the Mt. Nittany Veterinary Hospital, which he opeated the practice for more than twenty five years. He was a Past President of the PVMA and a member of the PA Veterinary Examining and Licensing Board. A Celebration of Life in his honor will be held at Lake View Terrace at the Wellness Center on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lakeview Terrace Scholarship Fund, LVTRA, 331 Raintree Dr. Altoona, FL 32702 or the First Presbyterian Church of Eutis, 117 S. Centre Street, Eustis, FL 32726.
Published in Centre Daily Times on June 7, 2019