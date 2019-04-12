Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vesta Barnes Rimmey. View Sign

Vesta Barnes Rimmey (1931 2019) Vesta (Barnes) Rim-mey, 87, of Rockville, Maryland went to her heavenly home on Friday, March 29, 2019 in Sandy Spring, MD. Born May 22, 1931 in Bellefonte, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Robert Barnes, Sr. and Alice Marie Crawford Barnes. Vesta graduated from Bellefonte High School in June 1949. On November 28, 1952 she married Harold Gilbert Rimmey (who died on May 5, 1998). Vesta is survived by her three children Connie Rimmey Myers of Clinton, MD; Kenneth Harold Rimmey (Josefina) of Sewell, NJ; and Curtis Craig Rimmey (Sandra) of Rockville, MD; and two granddaughters, Jennifer and Kimberly Rimmey. She was preceded in death by her parents as well as all of her sisters and brothers: Alice Jane Napora, Gertrude Flanigan, Shirley Alfieri, Joseph Robert Barnes, Jr., John Clarence ("Jack") Barnes, Sarah Heverly, and Jennie Louise Barnes. Early in life, she worked as a newspaper delivery girl for the Centre Daily Times, a sales clerk at G. C. Murphy Department Store, and as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania. She was a member of the Boalsburg Fire Department Women's Auxiliary, the Order of the Eastern Star, past member of Bellefonte Methodist Episcopal Church, Boalsburg Lutheran Church, St. John's United Methodist Church, and Christian Missionary Alliance Church. She also served as a Red Cross Disaster Response Volunteer. Later on, she worked at the Penn State Bookstore, Penn State Parking Office, the Centre County hunting license office, Centre County Census Office, volunteered at RSVP, and served food and product samples at local grocery stores. A loving mother and grandmother, Vesta brought joy not only to her family and friends, but also to her neighbors at Parkway Plaza and to her many co-workers. Her hobbies included scrapbooking, making greeting cards, sewing, crocheting, baking, and growing flowers and displaying them on her balcony. She loved to use her creations to share with others. She was kind, generous, and devoted to her Christian faith. She enjoyed spending hours reading her Bible, praying, and supporting missions. One of her greatest dreams was fulfilled when she had the opportunity to travel to Israel and see many of the places of the Bible. Her last self-less act was to donate her body to medical science in the hope of helping others. A celebration of her life will be held at the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home, 1034 Benner Pike, State College on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

