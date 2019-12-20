Viola "Vi" Lindsey Swope July 10, 1920 ~ December 18, 2019 Viola "Vi" Lindsey Swope passed away on December 18, 2019 at The Village at Penn State. Vi was born on July 10, 1920 in Camden, New Jersey, to Everett S. and Ida Hummell Lindsey. She married the love of her life, Robert E. Swope, in May 1943. She was happily married to Bob for 67 years. They moved to State College in January 1951. She worked as the secretary at the State College Presbyterian Church and as a secretary in the Food Sciences, Ag. Engineering, and Ag. Economics departments at Penn State. Vi was known for her entertaining dinner parties, her true-blue support for Penn State football, and her love of her dachshunds. Her greatest adventure was living in India (1958-60 and 1969-71) and Chile (1966-67). On many occasions, she fondly reminisced about her exciting life in India. Vi was preceded in death by her husband; a sister, Thelma Lindsey Todd, and a brother, Everett Lindsey Jr. She is survived by a son, Robert E. Jr. and his wife Charlene of Oro Valley, Arizona, a brother, William Lindsey and his wife Barbara of Mt. Holly, New Jersey, and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Village at Penn State in January 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 20, 2019