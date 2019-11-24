Viola M. Tice January 5, 1938November 20, 2019 Viola M. Tice, 81, of Lock Haven passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in the emergency room of UPMC Susquehanna in Lock Haven. Born January 5, 1938 in Julian, Viola was the daughter of the late Fred W. and Emily R. (Hall) Tice. In her spare time, Viola loved watching game shows and westerns, especially John Wayne, word puzzle books, and shopping. Viola is survived by two sons, John D. Webner, Jr. of Texas, and Michael L. Webner, of Lock Haven; one daughter, Rebecca A. Fravel and husband, Joseph E. III; two brothers, Russell and Nelson Tice; and two sisters, Rebecca Musser, and Faye Biggans. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven brothers, Merrill, John, Foster, Steward, Bruce, Harold, and Melvin Tice; and three sisters, Helen Kittner, Verna Peese, and Lois Kerstetters. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Helt Funeral Chapel, 232 Hogan Blvd., in Mill Hall with Certified Celebrant Brigitte Morgan officiating. A viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Lock Haven. In honor of Viola as a proud breast cancer survivor, memorial donations may be made to The National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. at www.nationalbreastcancer.org. Send condolences at MaxwellHelt.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 24, 2019