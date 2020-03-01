Violet O. Craig April 11, 1933 - February 25, 2020 Violet O. Craig, 86, of Bellefonte, formerly of Julian, passed away at Centre Crest on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Violet was born on April 11, 1933, in Huston Township, Centre Co., a daughter of the late Irvin T. and Mable A. Morrissey Craig. Violet was the last of her generation. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Violet was of the Protestant faith. She was a member of the Huston Twp. Senior Citizens and Unionville Senior Citizens. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Walk, and her brothers, John Craig, Walter Craig, Ira Craig, Melvin Craig, and Clarence Craig. Family and friends will be received at The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 12 Noon 1 PM with the funeral service to follow at 1 PM with Pastor Jay Saldana, officiating. Burial will be in Julian Cemetery, Huston Twp., Centre Co. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 1, 2020