Virginia Elizabeth "Ginny" Pigott December 10, 1924December 23, 2019 Virginia Elizabeth Pigott, "Ginny," 95, of Los Alamos went to be with her Lord on Dec. 23, 2019 at her home with her daughter Barbara at her side. She was born Dec. 10, 1924 to Harold and Caroline Hall in Springfield Ohio. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1943 and was on staff at Warder Public Library until she married Miles Thomas "Tom" Pigott in 1945 in Springfield after he returned home from World War II. They moved to Oxford, Ohio for him to attend Miami University, then on to the University of Illinois. They had seven children, two born in Illinois and five born in Pennsylvania. They were in State College, PA, at Penn State, for 32 years. After retirement from Penn State they spent 10 years in Cahokia IL, at Parks College of St. Louis University. They retired to Los Alamos, NM, where Tom had been a visiting scientist. Tom and Ginny were married for 74 years. The great joy of her life was being a full-time homemaker and raising her children. Throughout the years Ginny devoted time and energy to volunteer work, including teaching Sunday School and other church-related activities at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in State College, PA, and hospital volunteer work in both State College and Los Alamos. She loved the outdoors, yard work, hiking, camping, bike riding, and swimming. She loved playing cards at the Betty Ehart Senior Center in Los Alamos. She loved reading history, biographies, and staying in touch with current events. She was a cross word puzzle expert. She loved Los Alamos High School Hilltopper sports and was a regular fan at Griffith Gymnasium for as long as she was able. She was preceded in death by her sister Alice Burns. She is survived by her husband Tom Pigott of Los Alamos and her brother-in-law, James Patrick "Pat" Burns of Birmingham AL. In addition, she is survived by her two sons, Andrew Pigott and wife Janiene of State College, PA and Anthony Pigott and wife Sandy of Plaistow, NH and her five daughters: Rebecca and her husband Phillip Forcey of Lynchburg, VA, Deborah Pigott of State College, PA, Barbara Pigott of Los Alamos, Nancy Decker of Jerusalem, Israel, and Amy Patton and her husband Doug of Athens, AL. She is also survived by her 21 grandchildren and her 35 great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Los Alamos. A memorial mass will take place on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at her church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate her life. Burial will take place on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . The family of Virginia Elizabeth Pigott, "Ginny," has entrusted their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley, 505-747-7477,

