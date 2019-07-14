Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia G. Czekaj. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia G. Czekaj June 17, 1926June 21, 2019 Virginia G. Czekaj, 93, of State College, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born on June 17, 1926, in Port Allegany, Pa, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Gallup and Florence Weimer. On December 22, 1949 in Baltimore, Md, she married her beloved husband, Edward Czekaj, who preceded her in death in 2009 after sharing nearly 60 years of marriage together. After graduation from Port Allegany High School, she attended Penn State University where she was a cheerleader, member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority, and was also involved in The Thespians as a dancer and Aquacade as a swimmer. Ginny graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Health and Physical Education in 1948. Ginny then secured a job at the Baltimore YWCA where she taught swimming. She began dating Ed Czekaj in Baltimore when he was coaching football and baseball at Johns Hopkins University. Their first date was at a YWCA teen roller skating party in April 1949. They then married later that year. Ed and Ginny moved to State College in 1953 when Ed enrolled as a graduate student at Penn State. She taught Health and Physical Education at the State College Junior High School on Fairmont Avenue. They raised a daughter Leanne and son Randy. Ginny was a member of the Junior Women's Club, Faculty Women's Club where she organized various sporting activities for the members, PSU Alumni Association, and Nittany Lion Club. She enjoyed playing golf at Centre Hills Country Club and at the age of 48 took up tennis. Ginny was also active as an usher for the Centre for the Performing Arts at PSU and a member of the Gamma Phi Beta Alum Group. After she and Ed moved to the Village at Penn State in 2004, Ginny was involved in several groups and committees. Ginny was known for her patience, sincere smile, and graciousness. Over the years, Ginny thoroughly enjoyed traveling with Ed to many Bowl Games while he was the PSU Athletic Director. They attended the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany and in later years she enjoyed several European River Boat Cruises with her daughter Leanne. Ginny is survived by her two children, Leanne Czekaj of Yarmouth, Maine, and Randy Czekaj of Bellefonte, Pa. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Nick Czekaj and Madison Czekaj both of State College, Pa. Memorial contributions may be made in Virginia's memory to the Village at Penn State at 260 Lions Hill Road, State College, PA 16803. Burial will be private at the discretion of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at

