The Rev. Dr. Virginia Rae (Roland) Rye December 24, 1939June 21, 2019 The Rev. Dr. Virginia Rae (Roland) Rye, died at home on 21 June 2019. Born 24 December 1939 in Cumberland, Maryland, a daughter of the late Herbert and Virginia (Bush) Roland. She is survived by two sons, Joseph Niland and James Niland; and, a sister Joan Beavens. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, the Rev. Dr. William A. Rye. Virginia was a graduate of Fort Hill ('57), Palm Beach Atlantic University, and the seminaries of St. Vincent DePaul, Lancaster and Eden. She served UCC churches in St. Louis, Missouri, and a long term pastorate in Aaronsburg, Pennsylvania. She was a Board Certified Chaplain and had served at St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Louis and Memorial Hospital and the Thomas B. Finan Center in Cumberland. After her retirement, she served as a Supply Pastor at Salem United Church of Christ in Frostburg for a number of years. She enjoyed people, cats, and gardening. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Interment will be with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery.

