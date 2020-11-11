1/1
Virginia Sue Henk
1940 - 2020
Virginia Sue Henk
December 23, 1940 - November 10, 2020
Pleasant Gap, Pennsylvania - Virginia Sue Henk, 79, formerly of Moshannon, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the home of her daughter, with whom she lived with for the last few years. Born on December 23, 1940, in Strattonville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Cyril C. and Ruth V. (Clark) McDonald. On February 3, 1962, in Pittsburgh, she married Merle A. Henk. Merle passed away on January 7, 2006.
Sue was a Secretary at Dormont Machine and Ettmer in her younger years. She also worked in various bars and clubs in the area. She worked at Carl's Crossroads in Moshannon from many years. But most of her life, she was a homemaker.
Sue is a 1957 graduate of St. Basil High School. She was of the Catholic faith.
Sue enjoyed reading, playing bingo, and word puzzles. She found it a great challenge to work on large jigsaw puzzles, the more pieces, the better. She was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates baseball fan. She was very excited on the days she was able to attend games in person.
Sue is survived by her son, Steven M. Henk and his wife, Linda, of Smithfield, VA, two daughters; Robin H. Anderson and her husband, Thomas, of Lanse and Kim A. Henk of Pleasant Gap; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her brother, Michael McDonald and his wife, Patricia, of Pittsburgh, and four sisters: Lynn Walters and her husband, John, Jean Hirsch and her husband, Richard, Jill Burry and her husband, David, and Paula McEndol all of Pittsburgh.
Along with her parents and husband, Sue was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Charles Golembeski; four brothers, Charles, John, Ray, and James, and by three sisters, Ruthanne Kessling, Helen Oskosky, and Judy McDonald.
Visitation will be on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 10-11am at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe. Funeral service will be at 11am at the funeral home with Father Michael Wolfe officiating. Burial will be private.
Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services.
In lieu of flower, family is asking for donations to be made to the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.


Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc
106 W Sycamore St
Snow Shoe, PA 16874
(814) 387-6000
