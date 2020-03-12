Dr. Vito "Vic" Russo January 4, 1943 ~ March 6, 2020 Dr. Vito "Vic" Russo passed away while vacationing in Arizona. Born in Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Stanley and Lena Russo. He received his doctorate in physics from Penn State in 1971. After retiring from United Technologies Corporation, he served as the CEO of the Ben Franklin Partnership of Central PA. He is survived by his wife, Karen; his children, Susan Shannon (Kerry) of Dallas, TX and Stephen (Katherine) of Framingham, MA; and granddaughter, Abigail. He is also survived by step-children, Liz Dickinson (David), Maggie Dickinson (James); and step-grandsons, Emmanuel and Diego. Vic was an avid sports fan, especially his beloved Boston teams. He recently completed his goal of attending a game in each of the baseball stadiums in the United States. Memorial services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 Allen St., State College, PA 16801.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 12, 2020