Vivian "Viv" Lois Homan Neideigh-Gramley July 2, 1934 ~ June 15, 2020 Our beloved mother, Vivian "Viv" Lois Homan Neideigh- Gramley, longtime resident of Boals- burg, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020 at Wynwood House in Centre Hall. She was 85. Born July 2, 1934 in Coburn, Vivian was a daughter of the late Russell and Stella (Weaver) Dinges. She is survived by her husband, Harold Gramley of Centre Hall. In addition to her husband she is survived one son, Kent Homan (Cindy), one daughter, Kelly Jo Weaver (Christopher); grandchildren, Brian, Christopher, Elaine and Scott Homan and Faye and Benjamin Yearick; great grandchildren, Misael Carmargo-Yearick, Sophia Yearick, twins, Noland and Navy Homan and Nicolette and Nevaeh Homan. Also surviving are sisters; Gerry Hoffman of Spring Mills, Nelda Davidson of Coral Gables, FL and Connie Rose Martin of Leader Heights. Vivian was preceded in death by brothers Dillard, Ivan, and Max Dinges, and sisters, Betty Guiser and Shirley Mowchan. Vivian was a successful scholar and vocational school educator. After graduation from Manchester Central High School, Manchester, N.H. and Bruno's School of Hair Design, Toronto, CA, she traveled with her first husband, Dallas E. Homan, to Rapid City, SD where she attended Green's School of Beauty Culture. She then successfully earned her Bachelor of Science Degree and her Master's Degree in Vocational Education at Penn State University in State College. She was a Life Member of the Penn State Alumni Association. Vivian retired from the former Centre County Vocational Technical School, now CPI with 24 years of service (1969-1993) as the Cosmetology Educator and Supervisor. She also served as an advisor for the Paging Youth and the Student Council. She successfully maintained a beauty salon for 20 years from her own home in Boalsburg. In her spare time Vivian enjoyed traveling, collecting antiques, attending flea markets, gardening, walking and dancing. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10-11 am at the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 11:00 am. ***PLEASE NOTEMASKS WILL BE REQUIRED FOR VISITATION AND MEMORIAL SERVICE. THANK YOU***. Vivian will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery in Millheim. Contributions in her memory may be given to a scholarship program at the Penns Valley High School to be given to a Vocational Student. Please make checks payable to P.V.A.S.D., attn Laura Snider, 4545 Penns Valley Road. Spring Mills, PA 16875. Online condolences may be sent to www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 18, 2020.
