Vivian P. Hall Vivian P. Hall, 95, of Milesburg, formerly of rural Julian, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Centre Crest. Vivian was born on July 9, 1923 in Union Twp., Centre Co., a daughter of the late J. Benner Hall and Alma M. Hall. Vivian was a 1943 graduate of Bellefonte High School. She was employed in Centre County Government as a secretary for 38 years. She was of the Protestant faith and enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint and walking. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Ellis Hall, Cecil Hall, Merrill Hall, Paul Hall and her three sisters, Blanche Grove, Margaret Wayne and Helen Fisher. Vivian was the last of her generation. There will be a graveside service in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Union Twp., Centre Co. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. with Pastor David Walker, officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.

