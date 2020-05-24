Vladimir S. Gerasenko August 13, 1928-May 21, 2020 Vladimir S. Gerasenko, 91, of State College, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born August 13, 1928, in Novosibirsk, he was the son of the late Saveliy and Anna Prudnechenko Gerasenko. On March 15, 1951 he married Valentina Lavrenuk, who survives. Beginning at the age of 11, Vladimir became an apprentice under his father who built and swept chimneys. In order to provide for his family, he faithfully continued in this trade up until retirement. Additionally, as a man who had faith in Jesus Christ, Vladimir led Christian worship services even in the face of religious persecution. After immigrating to the United States, he maintained an active role within his local church by praying as well as reading and sharing God's Word with others. Moreover, for the past 12 years, he was a member of Grace Church of Spring Mills where his love for Jesus remained even until his last moments. In addition to his wife, Vladimir is survived by seven children, Gennady Gerasenko and his wife Lyubov of Pleasant Gap, Tatyana Achapkin and her husband Nikolay of State College, Nina Chernyshev and her husband Vitaliy of Boalsburg, Pavel Gerasenko and his wife Olga of State College, Nadia Gerasenko and her husband Valeriy of Port Matilda, Vera Likhonina of Boalsburg, and Lyubov Milak and her husband Ivan of Germany, and around 100 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Burial will be in Boalsburg Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 24, 2020.