Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. Marjorie Dunlap. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

W. Marjorie Dunlap October 10, 1935 ~ January 27, 2020 W. Marjorie Dunlap, 84, of Centre Hall, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at Mt. Nittany Medical Center. She was born October 10, 1935 at Centre Hall, PA a daughter of the late Carl and Margaret Myers Hastings. On January 2, 1959, she married Frederick J. Dunlap who preceded her in death June 24, 2004. Surviving Mrs. Dunlap is one son, David Dunlap and his wife, Evelyn of rural Spring Mills; three grandchildren, Shane Dunlap (Shannon), Shannon Dunlap (Ashley), and Michelle Dunlap (Ryan); and five great-grandchildren, Mason and Diah Dunlap, Tucker Taylor, and Brinn and Ainsley Kunes. In addition to her parents and husband, Marjorie was preceded in death by a son, Michael K. Dunlap on July 3, 1988, and by a brother, Ronald E. Hastings. Marjorie enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking, crocheting, knitting and enjoyed watching various sports. She was a 1953 graduate of Penns Valley High School. For many years she was employed as a Telephone Operator with Bell. She then went to work for Cerro Metals for many years retiring from that position. Following her wishes, there will be no public viewing. A graveside committal of her ashes will be at 11 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Reformed and Lutheran Cemetery West Church St. Centre Hall, PA In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Fresenius Medical Care of State College for Dialysis Services, 3901 S. Atherton St., State College, PA 16801 An online guestbook can be signed or condolences sent to the family at

W. Marjorie Dunlap October 10, 1935 ~ January 27, 2020 W. Marjorie Dunlap, 84, of Centre Hall, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at Mt. Nittany Medical Center. She was born October 10, 1935 at Centre Hall, PA a daughter of the late Carl and Margaret Myers Hastings. On January 2, 1959, she married Frederick J. Dunlap who preceded her in death June 24, 2004. Surviving Mrs. Dunlap is one son, David Dunlap and his wife, Evelyn of rural Spring Mills; three grandchildren, Shane Dunlap (Shannon), Shannon Dunlap (Ashley), and Michelle Dunlap (Ryan); and five great-grandchildren, Mason and Diah Dunlap, Tucker Taylor, and Brinn and Ainsley Kunes. In addition to her parents and husband, Marjorie was preceded in death by a son, Michael K. Dunlap on July 3, 1988, and by a brother, Ronald E. Hastings. Marjorie enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking, crocheting, knitting and enjoyed watching various sports. She was a 1953 graduate of Penns Valley High School. For many years she was employed as a Telephone Operator with Bell. She then went to work for Cerro Metals for many years retiring from that position. Following her wishes, there will be no public viewing. A graveside committal of her ashes will be at 11 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Reformed and Lutheran Cemetery West Church St. Centre Hall, PA In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Fresenius Medical Care of State College for Dialysis Services, 3901 S. Atherton St., State College, PA 16801 An online guestbook can be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close