W. Marjorie Dunlap October 10, 1935 ~ January 27, 2020 W. Marjorie Dunlap, 84, of Centre Hall, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at Mt. Nittany Medical Center. She was born October 10, 1935 at Centre Hall, PA a daughter of the late Carl and Margaret Myers Hastings. On January 2, 1959, she married Frederick J. Dunlap who preceded her in death June 24, 2004. Surviving Mrs. Dunlap is one son, David Dunlap and his wife, Evelyn of rural Spring Mills; three grandchildren, Shane Dunlap (Shannon), Shannon Dunlap (Ashley), and Michelle Dunlap (Ryan); and five great-grandchildren, Mason and Diah Dunlap, Tucker Taylor, and Brinn and Ainsley Kunes. In addition to her parents and husband, Marjorie was preceded in death by a son, Michael K. Dunlap on July 3, 1988, and by a brother, Ronald E. Hastings. Marjorie enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking, crocheting, knitting and enjoyed watching various sports. She was a 1953 graduate of Penns Valley High School. For many years she was employed as a Telephone Operator with Bell. She then went to work for Cerro Metals for many years retiring from that position. Following her wishes, there will be no public viewing. A graveside committal of her ashes will be at 11 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Reformed and Lutheran Cemetery West Church St. Centre Hall, PA In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Fresenius Medical Care of State College for Dialysis Services, 3901 S. Atherton St., State College, PA 16801 An online guestbook can be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 30, 2020