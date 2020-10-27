W. Richard (Dick) Snyder W. Richard Snyder, 90, Wilkes-Barre, passed away, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Allied Skilled Nursing Center, Wilkes-Barre. Born in Tyrone, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Robert and Daisy Brumbaugh Snyder and was a graduate of Tyrone High School. He was a printer for The Centre Daily Times in State College and was union steward with the newspaper retiring in 1995. He had served his country proudly during the Korean War in the Marine Corpa. He was a member of The Nittany Post #245 American Legion. Dick was also a member of The Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. Dick was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, stepsons, Ronald and Donald Evans, brothers, Glenn and Cloyd Snyder, and sister, Elva Jean Proudfoot. Surviving are his nephew Robert Snyder, Shavertown, five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with interment in Grand View Cemetery, Tyrone, Pa. Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc, 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, Pa. 18612. Online condolences can be made to Disquefuneralhome.com
.