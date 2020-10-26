Wallace "Speed" Melvin Penland Sr. Wallace "Speed" Melvin Penland, Sr. 89, of Howard, passed away on the morning of October 23, 2020. Speed was born to parents Cash and Kathleen Eplee Penland in Candler, North Carolina. He was an avid outdoorsman, whether it was hunting, fishing, burning brush or mowing. Speed was known for his sweet tooth and drinking coffee all day. He adored his family, especially his wife, Nancy, and their 3 children. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and would do anything to bring a smile to their faces, even by planting a "money tree." A Navy veteran, he proudly served from 1948 to 1951 during the Korean Conflict. After his honorable discharge, he was employed as a steeplejack at Rust Engineering Company traveling the country repairing smokestacks. While working on a job site in Lewistown, he met the love of his life, Nancy. Years later, in 1978, they founded Log Cabin Motors with their son, Wally Jr., while he continued to work at Cerro Metal Products. He absolutely enjoyed working at the family dealership and throughout his years there he built not only a client base but more important, an extended family of friends he made through the buisness. He was Justice of the Peace for Howard Township in the 60's. Speed loved people and sharing their stories as well as his own. He is survived by his wife of 61 years of marriage Nancy Mae (Tressler) Penland, and 3 children, Wallace M. Penland, Jr. (Shelly), Eileen N. King (Russ), Karen G. Reed (Jon), 7 grandchildren, Jason, Heather, Jackie, Tyler, Christian, Brittany and Ashley and 9 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Elizabeth, Abigail, Charlotte, Knox, Hayes, Quinn, Nicole and Sophia. He was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 3 sisters and is survived by 1 brother Howell "Doug" Penland and 2 sisters Sue Kates and Grace Miller. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th floor New York, N.Y.10001. Online condolences may be made at www.kader-neff.com