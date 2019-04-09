Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter A. Wise Jr.. View Sign

Walter A. Wise Jr. November 27, 1941 April 6, 2019 Walter A. Wise Jr., 77, of State College died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at his residence. He was born November 27, 1941 in Harrisburg PA; a son of the late Walter A. Wise Sr. and Mary Emma (Welch) Wise. On August 13, 1966, he married the love of his life, Carole (Rothwell) Wise who survives at home. They were married for 52 wonderful years. Walter graduated from Drexel Institute of Technology receiving a bachelor degree. He then served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1966-1968. Walt loved to go hunting and shooting, he loved being outdoors. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He taught at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, MD, the Montgomery County Community College, MD, and Penn State University. He was a member of the Metro Safety Board in DC and Pi Kappa Phi at Drexel. He served as the Patton Township Supervisor and served on the Airport Authority Council at University Park Airport, State College. Walt retired from Montgomery County Fire Company as Deputy Chief, and was an arson investigator for the PAAI; Fire Administrator for the COB Alpha Fire Dept.; Assistant Centre Region Emergency Mgmt. Coordinator; PA Fire & Emergency Services Institute. Additionally, he was a member of NAFP (National Association for Fire Prevention); a Walter Wise Sr. Memorial Pistol Match Volunteer; Security Guard for American Band Stand in Philadelphia, PA; a member of State College Assembly of God and a member of the State College Access Church; Aberdeen Proving Ground in Aberdeen, MD; and a volunteer Fireman at Colonial Park Fire Company in Harrisburg, PA. Along with his wife Carole, he is survived by his two children; David A. Wise (Tracy) of Wheaton, MD, and Jennifer L. Herman (Gregory) of Aurora, OH; six grandchildren, David A. Wise II, Matthew W. Herman, Emma R. Herman, Cheyenne N. Wise, Malea L. Herman, and Lilly G. Herman; two siblings, Rebecca M. Meals (Ira) of Harrisburg, Dale S. Wise (Gale) of Harrisburg; he is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. The memorial service will be held at 10:30 on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Bethel Church of the Nazarene, 3601 S Atherton St, State College, PA 16801. The Rev. Zachary McDonald will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Walts memory to the Pregnancy Resource Clinic, 423 S Pugh St, State College, PA 16801, The State College Access Church, 210 W. Hamilton Ave., P.O Box 288 State College, PA 16801, or Disabled American Veterans, 4219 E Trindle Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Services have been entrusted to the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home in State College, PA. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at

