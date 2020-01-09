Walter Lee Coyle July 23, 1930 ~ January 5, 2020 Walt Coyle passed away on January 11, 2020 at age 89. Born July 23, 1930 to Dana Dee and Izora Glass Coyle in Georgetown KY. He graduated from Penn State University and was a founder of Locus, Inc., an electrical engineering firm in State College, PA. He was preceded in death by his wife Anne Dyson Coyle, his parents, and brothers Earl E Coyle, and Joseph D Coyle. He is survived by son David W Coyle and daughter LeeAnne C Poole, granddaughter Jessica, sisters Sylvia Lewis (Branson), and Wanda Davis (Paul) and brother Shirley W Coyle as well as many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Transitions Lifecare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh NC 27607 or . Visitation will be at 6:00PM on Thursday January 9, followed by a celebration of life from 7:00-8:00PM at McLaurin Funeral Home in Clayton, NC.

