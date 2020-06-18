Walter D. "Doug" Macneal October 2, 1932 June 13, 2020 Walter D. Macneal, 87, of Livonia, died on June 13 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. He was married to Patricia Macneal, who preceded him in death in 2014. Born in Baltimore on Oct. 2, 1932 to Fulton D. and Margaret E. Macneal, Doug spent summers in Livonia as a boy, with his parents and sister, vacationing at Stover's Hotel. After graduating from Baltimore City College H.S. and Harvard University, Doug received a Fulbright scholarship to Germany. On the ship traveling there he met Pat Miner, another Fulbright, whom he married on March 10, 1956. Drafted that same year, Doug served as a cryptographer in the U.S. 7th Army Signal Corps, stationed in Stuttgart, Germany, together with his wife. After completing military service Doug and Pat came to Livonia to live in a farmhouse his father had purchased as a summer place. The couple planted a garden, acquired goats and chickens, and eventually raised four children in Livonia. Doug proudly watched his land become a productive farm run by his sons, and enjoyed working with them in the apple orchards and sugar maple woods. Doug was a lifelong writer. He majored in Classics at Harvard and went on to teach creative writing and humanities at Penn State University. He wrote a weekend column about nature and rural life, "Brush Valley Notes," for the Pennsylvania Mirror; wrote for and edited the Centre County Heritage; and published several books, including A Penns Creek Companion. His writing was informed by extensive research, and focused on understanding the place where he lived, celebrating its seasonal rhythms, communities, and changes over time. A commitment to service guided Doug's life. For over 60 years he was a lay leader and choir member at St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Rebersburg and was active in the UCC Northern Association and Penn Central Conference. His church work led to involvement with the Commission on Religion in Appalachia, where he worked as a consultant on economic development and social justice projects. Doug supported public education, contributing time to the Penns Valley Area School District as school board member, senior portraitist, and playwright. He helped form a team of stream-water monitors for the Penns Creek watershed as part of the Pennsylvania Senior Environmental Corps, remaining active with this group for many years. He served on the board of the Penns Valley Conservation Association. Doug delighted in creative endeavors. He sketched and drew extensively, making charcoal portraits and illustrations of plants and trees for his nature articles. He was a gardener, cheese maker, preserved jams and produce, and foraged for mushrooms and berries, sharing his love of nature and the woods with his children and grandchildren. He was passionate about classical music. He enjoyed performing, sang with the Valley Choristers, and was a member of the State College Choral Society for 15 years. His last hour was soothed by one of his favorite pieces, the Arietta of Beethoven's piano sonata no.32 in C minor. He is survived by four children, Christopher D. Macneal (Alina) of Philadelphia, Alice Macneal Carli (Philip) of Rochester NY, Andrew D. Macneal (Myra Sletson), and Benjamin R. Macneal (Roxanne) both of Livonia; one sister, Margaret Macneal Albritton, of Winchester; VA; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one grandchild. Doug will be laid to rest in the Livonia cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a future date, to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Doug may be sent to: Penn's Valley Conservation Association, P.O. Box 165, Aaronsburg, PA 16820.



