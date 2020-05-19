Walter E. Yearick August 28, 1933-May 17, 2020 Walter E. Yearick, 86, of Centre Hall, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born on August 28, 1933 in Snyder-town, PA, he was the son of the late Russell D. and Dorothy K. (Dorman) Yearick. On June 28, 1952 in Walker Township, he married Caroline S. Tice, who preceded him in death on October 11, 2009. Walter was a 1951 graduate of Bellefonte High School. In November of 1954, he enlisted with the United States Army where he earned the rank of Specialist 3. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal prior to his honorable discharge in October of 1961. He worked as an inspector and then retired as a manager/supervisor for Spring-Benner-Walker Joint Authority in 1997 after 25 years of service. Walter was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Centre Hall. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He would help out in the kitchen at his son's restaurant in Centre Hall. He liked to read, especially books on the Civil War, as he was a Civil War enthusiast. He could also be found spending time tending to his garden. He loved his family and friends and cherished the time he spent with them. Walter is survived by three sons, Wayne Yearick of Woodward, Gregory Yearick and his wife, LuAnn, of Centre Hall, and Gordon Yearick and his wife, Stacey, of Centre Hall; four daughters, Cheryl Shrontz and her husband, Arley, of Norfolk, VA, Rosalie Owens and her husband, Daniel, of Centre Hall, Mary Fye and her husband, Donald, of Moshannon, and Dawn Reinecke and her husband, Allen, of Titusville; 24 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and one brother, John Yearick and his wife, Joann, of Bellefonte. Along with his parents and wife, Walter was preceded in death by one daughter, Kathy Yearick King; two brothers, Bob Yearick and Charles Yearick; and two sisters, Miriam Immel and Mildred Dale. Private funeral services will be at Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc in Centre Hall with Pastor David Downer officiating. Walter will be laid to rest at the Zion Union Cemetery with military honors being presented by Pennsylvania Military Forces Honor Guard. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc, 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave., #579, Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 19, 2020.